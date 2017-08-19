Buhari’s return: South-East APC urges end to hate speeches, divisive tendencies

The All Progressives Congress (APC) South East zone has joined in welcoming President Muhammadu Buhari back to the country, with a call on Nigerians to stop all manner of hate speeches. Buhari arrived Nigeria on Saturday after 104 days in London. The South-East APC in a statement signed by Hon. Emma Eneukwu, its National Vice […]

Buhari’s return: South-East APC urges end to hate speeches, divisive tendencies

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

