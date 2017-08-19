Buhari’s return symbolic for Nigerian economy, says Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the return of the country’s president from a months-long medical vacation in London is symbolic for the West African country’s economy.

“The recovery of Mr President, in some senses, is symbolic of the recovery of Nigeria,” Osinbajo said on Saturday.

The president left Nigeria on May 7 for London for the second round of treatment for an undisclosed ailment, transferring power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to lead the most populous African country.

His absence in Nigeria since May 7 has birthed rounds of protests and calls for him to resume or resign. There is also a growing level of disenchantment with his government which came to power in May 2015 on the wings of promises to reposition the country by fighting corruption, improving security and remodelling the economy.

While appreciable progress has been recorded in the fight against insurgency in northeast Nigeria and corruption, the country’s economy is in the throes of a stubborn recession that has led to the death of many businesses while inflation continues to journey upwards.

But Osinbajo, who stood in for recuperating Buhari, insisted that the country’s economy would rebound, noting that the government is working to “ensure economic recovery.”

“Our country is on the right path,” Osinbajo said, adding that “we are going to make it as a nation.”

