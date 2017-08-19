Buhari’s return: This ‘s the moment Nigerians have been waiting for -NGF

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Chairman of the Nigeria’s Governors Forum and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdullazeez Yari described President Muhammadu Buhari’s arrival from London hospital as the moment Nigerians were waiting for.

Speaking to State House correspondent at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja, shortly before the arrival of the President, Yari said, “This is the moment that Nigerians have been waiting for over 90 days.

“We as governors that paid him a visit what we saw the first time we reported to Nigerians Nigerians will see for themselves. We pray to God to give the President good health and for him to continue to manage the economy.

“It will impact seriously because is just like a body when the head is cut off so the body will not make any meaningful achievement. The fact that he has a vibrant Vice President who can work effectively when he is not around does not mean you can compare the difference between when he is around and when the two of them are around. It will impact on the economy and it will impact on the security, it means so many things will change. “

Also speaking, the Kano Governor State Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said, “Nigerians are happy and we are happy. We did say when we visited that he was doing better and will soon return. It will impact on the socio economic activities in the country because now that the number decision maker is now around. He and his deputy will take decision together and things will be done in a quicker way. We will see improvement.”

On what will be the impact on the economy, he said, “It impact on security there is no doubt about the because there are certain decision you know the Acting President will have to communicate him but now that he is coming back that would no longer be necessary.”

The post Buhari’s return: This ‘s the moment Nigerians have been waiting for -NGF appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

