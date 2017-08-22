Buhari’s speech, a missed opportunity – PDP









The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Monday’s broadcast by Presidential Muhammadu Buhari as a missed opportunity.

Reacting to the president’s first speech since his return from London after over three months for an undisclosed ailment, the main opposition party posited that rather than rekindle hope and confidence, the speech can best be described as a ‘monumental anticlimax’.

The party’s reaction was contained in a statement released on Monday night and signed by Head, Publicity Division of the party, Chinwe Nnorom.

“The President and his handlers missed a golden opportunity to reconnect with the people through addressing issues that have direct bearing to their well-being and those of their children and dependents. Indeed, the President’s speech did not contain anything new; just a rehash of statements that already had been made by both government and various leaders of thought across the country. The PDP had cause to commend the then Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for going round the country to engage with relevant stakeholders, which certainly was a better approach.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) believes that rather than rehashing the worn out clichés about Nigeria’s unity not being negotiable, Nigerians would have loved to hear their President come out definitively to tell them what realistic measures his government intended to take to uproot the causes of the perennial agitations and counter agitations that are now becoming a recurring decimal in our national discourse. The Party believes that instead of always mouthing the indivisibility of this country, the government should be seen walking the talk by instilling confidence in all the people across board that it belongs to all,” the statement reads in part.

It wondered why the President was silent on the current strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and criticised the President for “casual mention of ‘elements of Boko Haram’…kidnappings, farmers versus herdsmen clashes’ etc”.

President Buhari resumed work on Monday after spending over 100 days in London where he received medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment. He left Nigeria on May 7, 2017, and handed the reins of government to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who functioned as the Acting President.

The President had returned to the country on Saturday, August 19, 2017, and in a letter dated August 21, 2017, he told the National Assembly that he was resuming office.

