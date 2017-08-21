Buhari’s Speech “Anticlimactic” He Didn’t give More Details About His Health Status,What Has Been Ailing Him – Aljazeera

Manji Cheto, a senior vice-president at Teneo Intelligence, told Al Jazeera that Buhari’s speech was “anticlimactic” and “instead of allaying fears opened the doors for speculation.”

“His speech was very big on unity and he did mention security problems,” said Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi, reporting from Abuja. “He did mention how distressed he was about some comments on social media but people were expecting him to give more details about his status, about what has been ailing him.

“People wanted to hear more about that but he did not mention anything to do with that, so that’s a disappointment.”

