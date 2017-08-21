Buhari’s speech: Reno Omokri reacts, request disclosure of money spent on president’s medical vacation

Former Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on digital media, Reno Omokri has lambasted the post-vacation inaugural address of President Muhammad Buhari, calling it a “hypocritical broadcast.” Omokri was enraged by the lack of depth in the President’s speech, implying it was just a prepared meaningless text. He blasted the President for failing to disclose […]

Buhari’s speech: Reno Omokri reacts, request disclosure of money spent on president’s medical vacation

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

