Buhari’s speech, significant tool in strengthening nation’s unity—Cleric

Bishop Martins Uzoukwu, the Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese, on Monday described President Buhari’s speech as `significant tool that will continue to strengthen the nation’s hard earned unity’. Uzoukwu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that, the President’s speech had addressed sensitive issues concerning the nation’s corporate existence. “Mr President has spoken […]

