Buhari’s supporters shut down Enugu, advises President to act speedily

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

‎Many parts of Enugu metropolis were on Monday shut down as supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari poured out into major roads to celebrate the President’s return. Buhari returned to Nigeria on Saturday after 103 days of medical sojourn in London. Hundreds of his supporters led by the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, […]

