Buhari’s supporters shut down Enugu, advises President to act speedily

‎Many parts of Enugu metropolis were on Monday shut down as supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari poured out into major roads to celebrate the President’s return. Buhari returned to Nigeria on Saturday after 103 days of medical sojourn in London. Hundreds of his supporters led by the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

