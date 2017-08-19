Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Building churches with illicit money provokes God – CAN president

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has advised those who think it is a good thing to build a church with illicit money to have a rethink. He warned such donors to desist, warning that such donation incured God’s wrath, rather than attract blessings. Ayokunle noted that people will be […]

Building churches with illicit money provokes God – CAN president

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.