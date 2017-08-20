Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bundesliga : Dortmund outclass Wolfsburg as Dembele sits out – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Washington Post

Bundesliga : Dortmund outclass Wolfsburg as Dembele sits out
Pulse Nigeria
Teenager Christian Pulisic scored and created a goal as he replaced want-away Barcelona target Ousmane Dembele to spark Borussia Dortmund to a 3-0 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday. Published: 19.08.2017 , Refreshed: 26 minutes ago; Pulse News …
Dortmund impresses without Dembele in Bundesliga-openermySanAntonio.com
Wolfsburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Pulisic shines as Bosz makes ideal startYahoo Sports
Bundesliga: Ruthless Borussian Dortmund maul Vfl Wolfsburg for flawless start to seasonIndia Today
ESPN FC (blog) –BBC Sport –The Sport Review –Sportstarlive
all 73 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.