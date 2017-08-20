Bundesliga : Dortmund outclass Wolfsburg as Dembele sits out – Pulse Nigeria
|
Washington Post
|
Bundesliga : Dortmund outclass Wolfsburg as Dembele sits out
Pulse Nigeria
Teenager Christian Pulisic scored and created a goal as he replaced want-away Barcelona target Ousmane Dembele to spark Borussia Dortmund to a 3-0 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday. Published: 19.08.2017 , Refreshed: 26 minutes ago; Pulse News …
Dortmund impresses without Dembele in Bundesliga-opener
Wolfsburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Pulisic shines as Bosz makes ideal start
Bundesliga: Ruthless Borussian Dortmund maul Vfl Wolfsburg for flawless start to season
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!