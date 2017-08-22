Buratai: Army will continue to protect Nigeria’s Territorial Integrity – THISDAY Newspapers
Buratai: Army will continue to protect Nigeria's Territorial Integrity
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Tukur Buratai, has charged officers of the Nigerian Army to be disciplined in order to carry out their responsibility effectively. He gave the charge yesterday during the Regimental Sergeant Major convention …
Burutai calls for improved professionalism among officers and soldiers
