Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buratai: Army will continue to protect Nigeria’s Territorial Integrity – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Buratai: Army will continue to protect Nigeria's Territorial Integrity
THISDAY Newspapers
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Tukur Buratai, has charged officers of the Nigerian Army to be disciplined in order to carry out their responsibility effectively. He gave the charge yesterday during the Regimental Sergeant Major convention
Burutai calls for improved professionalism among officers and soldiersNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.