Burnley Sign Leeds Striker Chris Wood For Club Record Fee £15M

Burnley have confirmed the signing of Chris Wood from Leeds for a club-record fee of £15 million

The New Zealand international joins the Clarets on a four-year deal.

Chris Wood bagged an impressive 44 goals in 88 appearances for the Championship outfit since his arrival from Leicester in July 2015.

And now he will be given a chance in the top flight to try and help fire Burnley to safety.

Speaking to Burnley’s official site, he said: “My ambition has been to play in the Premier League for years.

“I’ve had tastes of being in there but I’ve never had the chance to give it a proper bash.

“Coming here I feel I’ve got a proper opportunity to do that. I’ve never started a Premier League game and this what I want to do.

“This is a club that wants to stay in the Premier League for years to come and it’s going that way.

