Business Executives urged to maintain healthy lifestyle

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Executives in businesses and corporate organisations have been tasked to maintain healthy lifestyle, or risk ruining their establishments. This was the focus of the seminar tagged, ” Sick and tired of being sick and tired, ” organised by Seyi Wright of Potters Hospitality Foundation, PHF.

Speaking on the executive health seminar that run from 23rd -26th August, 2017, in Ikoyi, Wright, the senior associate consultant and chief executive officer, Leadership and Vision Limited, said that the need for leaders in businesses and corporate organisations to have a balance health owing to the high rates of issues such as low productivity, pressure and stress that sometimes lead to suicide by executives was the main purpose of the seminar.

His words, “We believe that improving the productivity of a nation, community and organisations starts with the people. When the physical, mental, emotional health of the people improve, productivity is enhanced, more profits generated, then employment can increase.

” So, when we speak about executive health, we are not just referring to the seniors but also executives at various levels in the organisation, who make different types of contribution and also go through varied types of work pressure.” added the consultant.

Speaking on the some health challenges faced by the mangers, founder, PHF noted that,” For most executives, a fundamental issue is stress which may manifest in various forms. Stress simply means the inability of the executive to cope effectively with the challenges faced which can also affect mental and emotional health.

“There may be consequent lowering of self-esteem, increased blood pressure, cardiac challenges, increased psychosomatic illnesses and so on. There have been many sad stories of executive health challenges, some being fatal;

” Since the demands on the executives are unlikely to change in most organisations , the affected persons need to find a way to cope better. That is where the conference comes in. We can assist various levels of executives to be healthier while improving their productivity” added the former bank managing director .

Speakers at the health talk included Emily Oken MD, MPH, a Professor in the department of Population Medicine ,Harvard Medical School and the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute, and in the department of Nutrition at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health; Chinweike Ukomadu, a translational medicine expert and director at Novartis Institute for Biomedical Research in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Who also was an attending physician and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School; and David Addo who is Naturopath & Lifestyle Consultant as well as the CEO of the GoodLife Naturopathic Clinic.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

