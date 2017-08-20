Business mogul’s daughter kidnapped – Vanguard
Vanguard
Business mogul's daughter kidnapped
Unknown gunmen, in the early hours of yesterday, allegedly abducted the daughter of a business mogul in Malumfashi, Katsina State. At the time of this report, it was not clear whether the abductors have demanded ransom. The state police command also …
