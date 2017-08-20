Pages Navigation Menu

Business mogul’s daughter kidnapped – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 20, 2017


Business mogul's daughter kidnapped
Unknown gunmen, in the early hours of yesterday, allegedly abducted the daughter of a business mogul in Malumfashi, Katsina State. At the time of this report, it was not clear whether the abductors have demanded ransom. The state police command also
Hoodlums kidnap businessman's daughter in KatsinaThe Punch
Gunmen abduct 11-year-old girl in KatsinaDaily Trust

