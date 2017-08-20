Pages Navigation Menu

Business mogul’s daughter kidnapped

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Bashir Bello, Katsina

Unknown gunmen, in the early hours of yesterday, allegedly abducted the daughter of a business mogul in Malumfashi, Katsina State.

At the time of this report, it was not clear  whether the abductors have demanded ransom.

The state police command also did not confirm the incident.

Kidnap-syndicate

But an eyewitness said the gunmen, about 20 of them, stormed the business mogul’s house on motorbikes and cars in search of the business mogul, and, failing to find him, decided to abduct his daughter.

The source said the gunmen also took away one of the business mogul’s car in the house.

