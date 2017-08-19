Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Business partnership with Asia will fasten SME development — Latunde – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Business partnership with Asia will fasten SME development — Latunde
Vanguard
There has been great steps taken by the current administration as regards the ease of doing business in Nigeria coupled with the activities of foreign and regional trade organisations interested in the Nigerian market which is fast becoming a central

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.