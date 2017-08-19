Business partnership with Asia will fasten SME development — Latunde

By Moses Nosike

Abdulai Latunde, CEO/Lead Facilitator, Crystal Productions/HK2Asia Country Representative (Nigeria), Rollersigns Global.

There has been great steps taken by the current administration as regards the ease of doing business in Nigeria coupled with the activities of foreign and regional trade organisations interested in the Nigerian market which is fast becoming a central business hub for the Sub- Saharan region. This has been the focus of Mr. Abdulai Latunde, the convener of the Nigeria Buyers Forum, a platform under the aegis of HK2ASIA through which numerous Nigerian businesses are being strategically matched with trade and commercial partners from the Middle and Far East, specifically Hong Kong the commercial gateway to Asia.

How can Hong Kong partnership with Nigeria improve the economy?

The last few years had seen a significant growth in commercial activities between Nigeria and Hong Kong based companies due to the platform created by HK2ASIA working through the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, this platform has been instrumental in creating an avenue for seamless multilateral relationships amongst enterprises in Nigeria, Dubai, Hong Kong and China which inevitably spreads throughout the world. This has in no small measure increased the commercial and economic vibrancy of all the stakeholders.

To what extent can it create business opportunity in the country?

There has been remarkable opportunities created through this forum in the areas of consumer goods, electronic appliances, hair extensions, alternative homeopathic medicine, etc. These are just a few of the areas where the platform has impacted on SMEs in the country and some conglomerates as well. Not to mention the wealth of experiences and knowledge being shared across board on all sides regardless of language, cultures and colour, developing new trends and emerging markets.

How can we make Nigeria a hub centre for this business relationship?

Our forum essentially focuses on the Nigerian market which is a powerhouse for the West African region. The ripple effects of the activities going on between Nigerian businesses and their Asian counterparts cuts across the region and beyond. Not forgetting the strategic role that Nigeria plays in global business which we are set to break boundaries in our quest for economic and commercial vibrancy fueled by these alliances being formed.

What does it take to participate in this business opportunity?

The Nigeria Buyers Forum is a free, no fee required platform which helps to aid the proper matching of buyers and sellers across our spheres of interest, this is made possible through our collaboration with HKTDC and through their various trade events held year round in Hong Kong, Dubai, etc. A testament of which is the last delegation to the HKTDC Lifestyle Expo Dubai held in 2016 lead by Her Excellency Chief Dr. Mrs Nike Akande OFR President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with other trade leaders including Hon. Ahmed Ojikutu President of the Computer And Allied Products Distributors Association of Nigeria CAPDAN (Computer Village) amongst others.

