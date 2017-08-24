Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

By Martin Samuel – Sport for the Daily Mail – Daily Mail

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

By Martin Samuel – Sport for the Daily Mail
Daily Mail
What a guy, Zlatan Ibrahimovic. That was meant to be the end of his career on April 20. Well, the end of his career in the major leagues, anyway. By the time he was fit again, it was thought he would be good only for one last payday. America maybe, or
Premier League : Ibrahimovic rejoins United to settle unfinished businessPulse Nigeria
Ibrahimovic offers experience and goals to Mourinho and Man UnitedESPN FC (blog)
Paul Pogba claims credit for Zlatan Ibrahimovic signing as striker takes massive pay cutMetro
Mirror.co.uk –BBC Sport –ManUtd.com –Sports Illustrated
all 222 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.