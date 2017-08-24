By Martin Samuel – Sport for the Daily Mail – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
By Martin Samuel – Sport for the Daily Mail
Daily Mail
What a guy, Zlatan Ibrahimovic. That was meant to be the end of his career on April 20. Well, the end of his career in the major leagues, anyway. By the time he was fit again, it was thought he would be good only for one last payday. America maybe, or …
Premier League : Ibrahimovic rejoins United to settle unfinished business
Ibrahimovic offers experience and goals to Mourinho and Man United
Paul Pogba claims credit for Zlatan Ibrahimovic signing as striker takes massive pay cut
