Cabinet reshuffle long overdue —Okorocha

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has said cabinet reshuffle by the current government of All Progressives Congress, APC, was long overdue.

He stated this on a day National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig his cabinet.

Okorocha, who spoke on Sunday Politics, a programme on Channels Television, said: “It (cabinet reshuffle) is long overdue.”

Okorocha, who was among the six governors that received the President at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, described the return of Buhari as good news to all Nigerians.

He expressed hope that there would be a change in the entire administrative process of Buhari’s government, adding that the President would fulfill all his promises to Nigerians.

The governor said: “The return of Mr President is good news to all Nigerians and not just the APC and we must always remember that President Muhammadu Buhari is a President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and so we thank God for his safe arrival and that he is in good health and pray that God will grant him the wisdom with which to carry out the affairs of this nation.

“It is true that while he was away Nigerians were full of expectation but thank God we had a very wonderful vice-president who filled in the gap so there was no vacuum as to when the president was away.”

“They want to see what is new, what has he brought back from London and let me just say anytime a leader is out of his country, he seems to see things better and judge things from a better perspective.”

