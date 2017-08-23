Camara hat-trick steers Guinea to glory – Vanguard
|
Camara hat-trick steers Guinea to glory
Vanguard
Amadou Sekou Camara scored a hat-trick as Guinea crushed Senegal 5-0 Wednesday to complete the line-up for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals in Kenya. Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory …
