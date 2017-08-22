Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Camp GTBank opens at Greensprings – Gistmaster (blog)

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Camp GTBank opens at Greensprings
Gistmaster (blog)
FORTY outstanding young talents discovered at 2017 GTBank football tournaments as well as 60 school coaches are presently on an all-expense paid intensive player development and coach-training programme tagged “Camp GTBank”. It is being hosted by …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.