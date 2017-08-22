Camp GTBank opens at Greensprings

FORTY outstanding young talents discovered at 2017 GTBank football tournaments as well as 60 school coaches are presently on an all-expense paid intensive player development and coach-training programme tagged “Camp GTBank”. It is being hosted by Greenspring Schools Ajah.

Camp GTBank is a football and educational development initiative designed to train and develop outstanding football talents discovered during the Lagos State Principals Cup, Ogun State Principals Cup and the Masters Cup.

Since its inception in 2011, Camp GTBank has helped kick start the careers of more than 120 footballers, some of whom have been selected to represent the country in international tournaments at various levels, and are currently playing in both domestic and foreign league clubs.

One of the leading stars in the Nigeria Professional Football League, Stephen Odey is a product of the programme.

The camp which will end on the 28th of August, will help prepare the outstanding talents for successful football careers whilst building the capacity of the coaches to improve the quality and potential of grassroots football. The 8-day residential camp will feature renowned coaches such as Augustine Eguavoen, the former coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Jolomi Atune, coach of the Nigeria’s U-15 Future Eagles, and Ajuma Ottache, the only female coach of a professional male football team in Nigeria, amongst others.

