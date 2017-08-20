Can Nokia 6 series take the brand back to mobile handset map?

Nokia has returned to the smart phone ecosystem, fighting back to take its initial position as the leading handset brand. Thanks to the Finnish startup HMD signing a 10-year deal to stick the Nokia name on smartphones ecosystem.

One thing is clear. Few weeks after Nokia bounced back to the market just when fans thought the Finish firm had fizzled from the existence, the fundamental question is will its latest series, Nokia 6 , take the brand back to the mobile handset map as the leading brand again.

But the new series, beautifully crafted to deliver best android experience, blended with premium design, solid specs, especially fingerprint sensor and an affordable price tag, could well put the brand back on the mobile map. For one thing, the early signs with regards to performance have shown positive signals, a development that will position the brand as the market lead.

At its official launch in the Nigeria market recently, Joseph Umunakwe, General Manager, West, East and Central Africa, HMD Global had told the gathering that Nokia was back to market with a difference to take over its position as the leading brand in the market.

The audience, at the unveiling of the product may have thought that the statement by Umunakwe was a marketing propaganda to woo them buy the product. But looking at consumer approach and behaviour in buying new device in the market and user experience, Nokia 6 boosting a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 430 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 16MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, fingerprint scanner and a 3,000mAh battery, has continued to be the toast of mobile phone consumers in the market.

Design and display

The Nokia 6 is crafted from a single block of aluminum, and the result is a phone which feels far more premium than its budget friendly price tag.

Apart from a reassuring weight to the handset, the product’s 154 x 75.8 x 7.85mm dimensions make it a sizable presence in the hand, and easy to use.

Considering the price of the phone, one major feature of the device is the fingerprint scanner, which doubles as the home key on the front of the phone with capacitive-touch back and multi-tasking keys.

Interface and performance

Android fans will be excited with the device which runs Android 7 Nougat. The Android interface is a good one as users can software updates promptly.

Nokia has opted to stick with the Android interface, a pathway consumers are happy with. The app makes the Nokia 6 easy to navigate, boosting good performance based on user experience.

Battery and camera

The non-removable 3,000mAh battery should be enough for a single charge with general one or two day usage. After going through my in-depth review process, the battery life of the device is sustainable no matter number of apps.

Well-equipped with 16MP camera, offering HDR and a dual-tone flash, the product’s photo quality is fantastic and commendable. Similarly, for selfie enthusiasts, the 8MP front camera is very attractive selfie snapper is more than serviceable for the occasional vanity shot.

Verdict

Even with other competing brands in the market, there are convincing signals that Nokia will take over the market leadership back with the new device already exciting consumers as a result of its innovative features.

Although with little concern on chipset, and how it copes under heavy-lifting, Nokia 6 should be the toast of consumers as a result of its great design, affordability, decent spec, and other innovative offerings.

Edited by Emeka Aginam

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

