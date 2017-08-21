Can Ripple Effectively Rival Bitcoin and Ethereum in Terms of Success?

There is still a lot of confusion regarding Ripple and their XRP token. Unlike cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, Ripple is not targeting the same market. More specifically, the company wants to make the financial sector more efficient using blockchain technology. Their Consensus ledger has received high praise from various partners over the years. … Continue reading Can Ripple Effectively Rival Bitcoin and Ethereum in Terms of Success?

The post Can Ripple Effectively Rival Bitcoin and Ethereum in Terms of Success? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

