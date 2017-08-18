Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Canada, UK, 11 other countries condemn Army invasion of UN base in Maiduguri

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

​Some members of the ​European Union ​(EU) ​and other countries ​have condemned the recent military invasion of the United Nations base for humanitarian workers in Maiduguri, Borno State. ​The countries are Canada,​ United Kingdom​, Australia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland​. ​ In ​a joint statement issued ​on Friday, the ​countries […]

Canada, UK, 11 other countries condemn Army invasion of UN base in Maiduguri

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.