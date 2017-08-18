Canada, UK, 11 other countries condemn Army invasion of UN base in Maiduguri
Some members of the European Union (EU) and other countries have condemned the recent military invasion of the United Nations base for humanitarian workers in Maiduguri, Borno State. The countries are Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland. In a joint statement issued on Friday, the countries […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
