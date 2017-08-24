Candido engages stakeholders against hate speeches
CHAIRMAN of Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido has raised the alarm over incessant and derogatory expressions by the Nigerian populace against one another. Candido gave the disapproval at a stakeholders’ interactive meeting yesterday at Apo town hall, Abuja, frowning at what he described as dangerous undertakings by some citizens that are […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
