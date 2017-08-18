Cardi B acquired a Bentley SUV and can’t even drive

Bodak Yellow crooner, Cardi B recently purchased a 2017 Bentley Bentayga SUV for over $220,000 dollars even though she cannot even drive it. The Love and Hip Hop star who is in a relationship with Migos star, Offset, said she bought the car because she is a rapper. Everybody knows rappers need to be seen…

