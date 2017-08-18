Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cardi B acquired a Bentley SUV and can’t even drive

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Bodak Yellow crooner, Cardi B recently purchased a 2017 Bentley Bentayga SUV for over $220,000 dollars even though she cannot even drive it. The Love and Hip Hop star who is in a relationship with Migos star, Offset, said she bought the car because she is a rapper. Everybody knows rappers need to be seen…

The post Cardi B acquired a Bentley SUV and can’t even drive appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.