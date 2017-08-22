Pages Navigation Menu

Caroline Danjuma hints on being celibate as she shows off her “blessed” rosary ring

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

In a post she shared on her IG page this evening, actress Caroline Danjuma whose 10-year old marriage to ex-husband and father of her three children, Musa Danjuma, packed up last year, hinted that she has embraced celibacy. She showed off her blessed rosary ring with the caption “Dedicated to CHRIST ( felt so elated after …

The post Caroline Danjuma hints on being celibate as she shows off her “blessed” rosary ring appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

