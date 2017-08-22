Caroline Danjuma Says She Has Been Celibate As She Dedicates Her Life To Christ

Actress Caroline Hutchings-Danjuma has dedicated her life to Christ and embraced celibacy following the crash of her 10 year old marriage to billionaire Musa Danjuma last year. In a post on Instagram she has deleted, she showed of her finger rosary and wrote; “Dedicated to CHRIST ( felt so elated after the priest blessed me) …

The post Caroline Danjuma Says She Has Been Celibate As She Dedicates Her Life To Christ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

