Carragher: Mane Is More Important Than Coutinho

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Sadio Mane is more important to the squad than Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international and playmaker has been the subject of two rejected bids from Barcelona.

Coutinho was unavailable for the win against Crystal Palace, with Sadio Mane scoring the only goal.

“I’d make an argument for that, especially with the way Jurgen Klopp likes to play. I think he’s massively important,” he said on Sky Sports.

“You see the goals that he’s got and his goals record for a wide player is phenomenal since he’s come to the club.

“All the other players on the list (players with the best minutes per goal ratio) are top strikers in the Premier League. For Mane to be there, it shows his impact.

“If you compare him to Coutinho, who is a fantastic player which is why Barcelona want him, but if he carries on the way he is going, the top clubs around Europe will be looking at him because he has been a revelation since he came in.”

The post Carragher: Mane Is More Important Than Coutinho appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

