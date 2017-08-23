Cassper Nyovest covers The Frontline Edition of Hype Magazine

South Africa’s hip-hop maestro Cassper Nyovest is the cover of The Frontline Edition of top SA hip-hop magazine, Hype. Also featured on this edition are DJ Capital, TLT, Gator, Mashbeatz, DJ Banques, Espacio Dios, Febuary, Huge, Fletcher MOG, Ricco among other top SA acts. The “Thuto” star spoke to the magazine on South African politics […]

The post Cassper Nyovest covers The Frontline Edition of Hype Magazine appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

