Cattle rearers take over FUTO farm house

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO, Professor Francis Chukwuemeka Eze, has expressed shock at the “take-over of the institution’s farm houses by herdsmen”.

Eze spoke during an emergency general assembly of the university called to address incomplete payment of staff salaries. “For the months of June and July 2017, management received 77 percent of our total personnel cost, from the Federal Government and we augmented and paid 80 percent of staff salary”, Professor Eze said.

He further explained that: “In a bid to improve our internally generated revenue, management not only commenced farming but also built security houses, which today, have sadly been taken over by herdsmen.”

The VC maintained that much as he has no intention to willingly inflict sufferings on FUTO workers, “every dedicated staff ought to assist the management to plug all holes through which fund is frittered away.”

