Cavendish University Uganda Tuition & Fees Structures 2017
Cavendish University Uganda has revised its rules with regards to payment and registration. We encourage all students to familiarize themselves with these rules for their own benefit. Click Here to read the Student Payment and Registration Policy
|Program Name
|Duration
|Day
|Evening
|Weekend
|Masters’ Degrees
|Master of Science in Public Health
|2 years
|2,017,000
|Master of Business Administration
|2 years
|1,917,000
|Master of Business Administration – Accounting & Finance
|2 years
|1,917,000
|Master of Business Administration – Procurement & Supply Chain Management
|2 years
|1,917,000
|Master of Business Administration – Entrepreneurship
|2 years
|1,917,000
|Master of Business Administration – Human Resource Management
|2 years
|1,917,000
|Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGD BA)
|1 year
|1,917,000
|Bachelors’ Degrees
|Bachelor of Business Administration – Generic
|3 years
|993,000
|993,000
|Bachelor of Business Administration – Accounting & Finance
|3 years
|993,000
|993,000
|Bachelor of Business Administration – Procurement & Logistics
|3 years
|993,000
|993,000
|Bachelor of Business Administration – Banking & Finance
|3 years
|993,000
|993,000
|Bachelor of Business Administration – Human Resource Management
|3 years
|993,000
|993,000
|Bachelor of Arts in International Relations & Diplomatic Studies
|3 years
|969,000
|Bachelor of Journalism & Communication Studies (Public Relations/ Mass.Comm.)
|3 years
|969,000
|Bachelor of Laws
|4 years
|1,530,000
|1,530,000
|1,530,000
|Bachelor of Science in Public Health
|3 years
|1,482,500
|Bachelor of Science in Information Technology
|3 years
|1,386,500
|Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
|3 years
|1,386,500
|Diplomas
|Diploma in Information Technology
|2 years
|721,500
|Diploma in Business Administration
|2 years
|721,000
|Certificates
|Certificate in Business Administration
|1 year
|499,000
|Certificate in Information And Computer Technology
|1 year
|499,000
|Foundation
|1 year
|650,000
Semester Fees
|Other Charges per Degree Type
|Bachelors/Masters
|Diploma
|Certificate
|Foundation
|Application Form
|30,000
|30,000
|30,000
|30,000
|Student ID
|20,000
|20,000
|20,000
|20,000
|Student Pass fee per year (International Students)
|100USD
|100USD
|100USD
|100USD
|Annual Fee
|Library Development
|180,000
|90,000
|60,000
|60,000
|Guild Fee
|10,000
|5,000
|2,500
|2,500
|Research Development
|70,000
|35,000
|17,500
|17,500
|Computer
|50,000
|25,000
|12,500
|12,500
|Examination
|100,000
|50,000
|20,000
|20,000
|Medical Emergency
|10,000
|5,000
|5,000
|5,000
|Utility
|5,000
|2,500
|2,500
|2,500
|National Council For Higher Education( NCHE)
|20,000
|20,000
|20,000
|20,000
|Total Per Year
|445,000
|232,500
|140,000
|140,000
|Semester Fees
|Registration
|60,000
|45,000
|30,000
|3
The post Cavendish University Uganda Tuition & Fees Structures 2017 appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!