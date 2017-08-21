Caverton secures 5-year logistics contract with Chevron – Vanguard
|
|
Caverton secures 5-year logistics contract with Chevron
Vanguard
CAVERTON Offshore Support Group Plc has secured a five year logistics support contract from Chevron Nigeria Limited, the operator of NNPC/CNL Joint Venture, for the provision of aviation services. The contract, awarded to one of the company's …
