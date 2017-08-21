Caverton secures 5-year logistics contract with Chevron

By Nkiruka Nnorom

CAVERTON Offshore Support Group Plc has secured a five year logistics support contract from Chevron Nigeria Limited, the operator of NNPC/CNL Joint Venture, for the provision of aviation services.

The contract, awarded to one of the company’s subsidiaries, Caverton Helicopters, is with a 2-year renewable option.

Olabode Makanjuola, Chief Executive Officer, Caverton, said the contract was awarded the company following an extended competitive tendering process, adding that the company emerged successful after scaling through both the technical and commercial evaluation ahead of other bidders.

“Given CNL’s reputation for very high safety and quality standards, it is also safe to say that Caverton’s commitment to safety, quality and continuous improvement contributed in no small measure to this successful bid.

“Caverton will service this contract with 11 Bell manufactured helicopters in line with CNL’s requirement. As part of the contract, Caverton will provide guaranteed medevac response to CNL 24 hours a day, seven days a week, covering their entire area of operations,” Makanjuola said.

He stated that over the past decade, Caverton has worked hard to raise the bar in key areas in helicopter availability, on-time departure, service and maintenance quality, while also pursuing a robust local content strategy. According to him, “the positive impact of these efforts is the growing confidence in our services by the International Oil Companies, IOCs, and others, resulting in an increasing market share.

” He further stated that as a fully indigenous player in the hitherto foreign interest dominated sector, Caverton Helicopters has confirmed the mantra that given the opportunity, Nigerians can excel and make Nigeria proud in all facets of the economy.

Also speaking, Mr. Remi Makanjuola, Group Chairman, Caverton, said that Caverton Helicopters would continue to work on consolidating its vision to be the leading provider of premium aviation services in sub-Saharan Africa to the oil and gas industry.

The post Caverton secures 5-year logistics contract with Chevron appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

