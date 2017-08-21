Caverton Wins Chevron Contract for Helicopter Services
By Goddy Egene and Chinedu Eze
Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc is set for improved financial performance as its subsidiary, Caverton Helicopters, has been awarded a five-year logistics support contract by Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC/CNL Joint Venture, for the provision of aviation services with a two- year renewable option.
Caverton emerged successful after scaling through both the technical and commercial evaluation ahead of other bidders. Given CNL’s reputation for very high safety and quality standards, it is safe to say that Caverton’s commitment to safety, quality and continuous improvement contributed in no small measure to this successful bid. Caverton will service this contract with 11 Bell manufactured helicopters in line with CNL’s requirement. As part of the contract, Caverton will provide guaranteed medevac response to CNL 24 hours a day, seven days a week, covering their entire area of operations,” the company said.
“The positive impact of these efforts is the growing confidence in our services by the international oil companies and others, resulting in an increasing market share,” the company said.
Stock market operators said this is a good development that boost its financial performance and deliver improved returns to investors going forward.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Mr. Bode Makanjuola had attributed the performance to the shared will and determination of the company’s management with the support of its board of directors to manage its overall expenses while maximising company revenue potential.
