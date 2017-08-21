CBN lifts forex market with $195m – The Nation Newspaper
CBN lifts forex market with $195m
The Nation Newspaper
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday boosted the forex market by offering a total of $195 million in three segments of the market. In the wholesale segment of the inter-bank Foreign Exchange market, it auctioned $100 million and also intervened …
