Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN calls for import reducing policy as Nigeria’s monthly import bill rises by 95% to N588bn – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

CBN calls for import reducing policy as Nigeria's monthly import bill rises by 95% to N588bn
Vanguard
LAGOS— The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, yesterday said the country's average monthly import bill rose by 95 per cent to N588 billion in 12 years. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this in Lagos in a keynote lecture delivered at the 2017 …
CBN: Forex monthly demand jumps to N588bThe Nation Newspaper
Forex Transactions on Investors & Exporters Window Hit $7.62bnTHISDAY Newspapers
CBN boosts Forex market with $195mNaija247news
Nigerian Bulletin –Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.