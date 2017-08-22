CBN calls for import reducing policy as Nigeria’s monthly import bill rises by 95% to N588bn – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
CBN calls for import reducing policy as Nigeria's monthly import bill rises by 95% to N588bn
Vanguard
LAGOS— The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, yesterday said the country's average monthly import bill rose by 95 per cent to N588 billion in 12 years. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this in Lagos in a keynote lecture delivered at the 2017 …
CBN: Forex monthly demand jumps to N588b
Forex Transactions on Investors & Exporters Window Hit $7.62bn
CBN boosts Forex market with $195m
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!