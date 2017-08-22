CBN, Crypto Consulting, Other Stakeholders Parley On Digital Currency

‎By Ejike Ejike,

In a bid to forestall losing out of the benefits of the most potent currency in the world, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Crypto Consulting Ltd and other stakeholders on crypto currency met to seek ways of exploitinG the benefits of crypto currency.

Speaking during a two-session workshop on business intelligent consulting in Abuja organised by Crypto Consulting Ltd, which was attended by interested investors from Abuja and environs, Crypto Consulting chief executive, Solomon Esor said the stakeholders’ meeting with CBN featured comments from players in the virtual currency space which bordered on exchange, wallets providers, miners, transaction service providers, software developers and users.

The retired navy officer, who is a member of the International Association of Consultants, IAC, as well as the Institute of Directors of Nigeria, took participants, who converged for the free seminar, through how means of payment evolved from barter system to cowries to precious metals and then to paper money that has now morphed to plastic currency evident in credit cards.

He then declared that the future is in crypto currency, which according to him, is now increasingly being used in global transactions as this understanding led President Donald Trump to appoint a crypto currency expert as America’s budget chief.

He maintained that crypto currency has been found to be the field of consultancy that pays most in this era, adding that it is the only venture where 100 per cent return on investment is guaranteed.

Esor explained that the crypto currency which was developed through block-chain technology has removed intermediaries and third parties from payments, thus saving businessmen and their customers the extra cost that comes with middlemen.

Pointing out that this goes to provide solution to humanity’s problems, he advised consultants to be more interested in crypto currencies so as to partake of the money that flows when problems are solved.

Also at the seminar, a business intelligent consultant, with over 35 years experience, Dame Ngozi Amobi said a consultant should know the trending best practice methodology and be able to put same into action for intelligent decision making.

Amobi also made participants to understand the steps needed to start a business intelligent consulting firm, assuring them that they would be availed more knowledge on the concept at detailed trainings that holds Monday to Wednesday every week.

