CELEBRITY Big Brother Sarah Harding Filmed Performing A S*x Rump On Chad Johnson (Photos)

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

In scenes shown on Sunday night’s episode Sarah and Chad were seen in bed under the covers as things became heated.

The former Girls Aloud star celebrated getting a double bed for her and Chad with an intimate moment in front of the cameras in the Channel 5 reality show.

A TV insider confirmed that jiggery pokery went down but producers had to carefully edit the scenes to make sure they weren’t too graphic to broadcast.

“There’s a lot of heavy petting going down between the couple,” the insider revealed. The subtitles provided by Channel 5 said it all

Sarah and Chad's under-the-covers adventure was too much for viewers

“Sarah’s hand disappeared under the covers and Chad’s boxers came off. Viewers can draw their own conclusions about what happens – but it’s pretty clear.”

Fans flocked to social media to react to the graphic scenes.

One said: “Sarah you s***!”

Photos Below… Sarah received a huge backlash from viewers

