Celtic fans will be like wee Bhoys at Christmas as they await their Champions League fate – Gannon – Scottish Daily Record
|
Scottish Daily Record
|
Celtic fans will be like wee Bhoys at Christmas as they await their Champions League fate – Gannon
Scottish Daily Record
Real Madrid, Manchester United, Messi or Neymar? It's like waiting on Santa for the Parkhead faithful as they get set to find out who their heroes will face in Europe's promised land. Share. ByMichael Gannon. 06:00, 24 AUG 2017; Updated 08:06, 24 AUG …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!