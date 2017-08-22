Censors board raids Alaba, seizes pirated films – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Censors board raids Alaba, seizes pirated films
The Punch
The National Film and Video Censors Board has seized many copies of Nigerian movies and duplicating machines from pirates in Alaba market. The items seized last week were displayed on Monday at a news conference in Lagos. The NFVCB worked in …
Film, video censors board vows to root out pirates
