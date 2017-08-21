Censors Board Seizes Pirated Movies At Alaba Market – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Censors Board Seizes Pirated Movies At Alaba Market
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and Movie Producers Association have seized unauthorized copies of Nigerian movies and duplicating machines from pirates in Alaba market. The items which were seized last week were displayed on …
Filming in Lagos, requires a permit – Censors Board
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!