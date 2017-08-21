Pages Navigation Menu

Censors Board Seizes Pirated Movies At Alaba Market – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Censors Board Seizes Pirated Movies At Alaba Market
The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and Movie Producers Association have seized unauthorized copies of Nigerian movies and duplicating machines from pirates in Alaba market. The items which were seized last week were displayed on …
