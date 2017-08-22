Chai! Olamide’s Song Wo & Wavy Level, Davido’s IF & Fall And 9ice’s Living Things Banned By NBC… Details (See Full List)

Chai! Olamide’s Song Wo & Wavy Level, Davido’s IF & Fall And 9ice’s Living Things Banned By NBC… Details (See Full List)

The Federal Government via the National Broadcasting Corporation, has made firm on its decision to ban Olamide’s anthem and hit track of the moment, Wo.

This is coming a few days after the Federal Ministry of Health had openly aired it displeasure regarding visuals to Wo (Read HERE). In its own opinion, the video portrays a bad message that encourages second-hand smoking.

However, NBC did not stop there as they also went further to ban four other hit tunes, Wavy Level by YBNL boss Olamide; FALL and IF by DMW boss, Davido and also Living Things by 9ice.

You would recall that Falz had earlier called out music acts who entertain lavish lifestyles and also fraud. In view of Falz comment, 9ice’s “Living Things”, was the major talking point.

Apparently, we would not be hearing these hit tunes on our air waves again.

See the list below:-

The post Chai! Olamide’s Song Wo & Wavy Level, Davido’s IF & Fall And 9ice’s Living Things Banned By NBC… Details (See Full List) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

