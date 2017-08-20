Pages Navigation Menu

Chamberlain Squash Open: $12000 up for grabs – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Sports


Chamberlain Squash Open: $12000 up for grabs
A total prize money of $12,000 is at stake at the maiden edition of the Chamberlain Squash Open (CSO), which begins today at the Ikeja Country Club. Squash. The Promoter of the CSO, Chamberlain Usoh, who disclosed this in a press briefing in Lagos also …

