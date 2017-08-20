Chamberlain Squash Open: $12,000 up for grabs

•As competition kicks off today

A total prize money of $12,000 is at stake at the maiden edition of the Chamberlain Squash Open (CSO), which begins today at the Ikeja Country Club.

The Promoter of the CSO, Chamberlain Usoh, who disclosed this in a press briefing in Lagos also said 89 players have been duly registered for the competition.

“ It will be an annual event and the players are in high spirits. We are glad with the impressive turnout of participants.

“The tournament’s total prize money is $12,000 for both the men and female categories.

‘’The winner in the men’s category will go home with $1,850 (N658,825) while that of the winner in the female category smiles home with N200,000.

“The thing with the female category is that there have not been frequent tournaments for them but in partnership with the federation and the Ministry of Sports, we will see how we can pay more attention to the female category.

‘’The idea is to make more of them get ranked on PSA world ranking”, Usoh stated.

In the men’s category, the first runner up clinches a cash prize of $1,235 (N450,775), while the women’s first runner up will go home with N150,000.

Also speaking at the briefing, Samuel Aminu, Secretary General, Nigerian Sports Federation said what CSO has done was to create massive awareness for squash in the country, which he said had been relegated to the background.

