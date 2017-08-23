Champions League draw: What pots are Chelsea, Tottenham, Man City, Liverpool, Man United, Celtic in? – Eurosport.co.uk
|
Eurosport.co.uk
|
Champions League draw: What pots are Chelsea, Tottenham, Man City, Liverpool, Man United, Celtic in?
Eurosport.co.uk
Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Celtic will discover their Champions League opponents in Monaco on Thursday, live on Eurosport 1. The draw for the eight groups, featuring 32 teams in all, begins live on Eurosport 1 …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!