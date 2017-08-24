Champions League draw: who could the six British sides face? – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Champions League draw: who could the six British sides face?
The Guardian
With the qualifying stages complete, the Champions League truly begins with Thursday's group stage draw, which takes place at 5pm BST in Monaco. For the first time, five English sides have reached this stage, with Liverpool beating Hoffenheim in the …
