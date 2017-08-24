Champions League group stage: Chelsea and Tottenham handed tough draws – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Champions League group stage: Chelsea and Tottenham handed tough draws
The Guardian
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have drawn tough assignments in the Champions League after landing the Madrid clubs, Atlético and Real respectively, in the group stage of Europe's elite competition. The Premier League's other representatives – Liverpool, …
