CHAN 2018: Our qualification indicates good standard of Nigerian league – Official

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Club Owners says the home-based Super Eagles’ qualification for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) indicates that the country’s league is of good standard.

The Executive Secretary of the association, Alloy Chukwuemeka, stated this in an interview in Abuja following the home-based Super Eagles’ 2-1 aggregate win over the Squirrels of the Republic of Benin in a qualifying match.

The match was played at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano on Saturday

“The qualification is a good one for us; our players showed that our league is of good standard and we are happy about it.

“Our visitors were not a bad side, but it showed that our league is superior to what they have other over there in the Republic of Benin.

“Although it is still work in progress because our league is still growing and the coach can still select better players to represent the country in the event proper,’’ he said.

Nigeria had lost 0-1 to the Squirrels in the first leg of the qualifier played in Cotonou last Sunday.

NAN

